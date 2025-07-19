Left Menu

Bridging Ancient and Modern Medicine: India's Bid for Integrative Healthcare

India is exploring the possibility of integrating ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with modern medical practices through a unified MBBS-BAMS course. Experts emphasize shared clinical exposure and research collaboration to establish a gold standard in integrative healthcare. Challenges include the need for scientific validation, standardised protocols, and robust clinical trials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of an intense debate surrounding the Centre's proposal for an integrated MBBS-BAMS course, experts advocate for a new era in healthcare by combining India's ancient Ayurvedic knowledge with modern science. Clinical exposure sharing and research collaboration are pivotal to setting a global standard in integrative healthcare.

The discourse among medical professionals raises the question: Can India effectively unify its traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with contemporary scientific methods? Dr. Ajaya Kashyap, a senior surgeon, highlights India's historical contributions, with figures like Sushruta laying the groundwork for modern surgery. His book 'The Quest of Sushruta' underscores India's longstanding potential in medical innovation.

Experts argue for a balance, advocating for evidence-led integration rather than a mere syllabus merger. Dr. B B Aggarwal of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital calls for a patient-focused approach grounded in scientific validation, clinical trials, and standardized protocols. However, challenges persist in standardizing and regulating Ayurvedic practices to fully realize this integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

