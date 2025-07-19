Bridging Ancient and Modern Medicine: India's Bid for Integrative Healthcare

In the midst of an intense debate surrounding the Centre's proposal for an integrated MBBS-BAMS course, experts advocate for a new era in healthcare by combining India's ancient Ayurvedic knowledge with modern science. Clinical exposure sharing and research collaboration are pivotal to setting a global standard in integrative healthcare.

The discourse among medical professionals raises the question: Can India effectively unify its traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with contemporary scientific methods? Dr. Ajaya Kashyap, a senior surgeon, highlights India's historical contributions, with figures like Sushruta laying the groundwork for modern surgery. His book 'The Quest of Sushruta' underscores India's longstanding potential in medical innovation.

Experts argue for a balance, advocating for evidence-led integration rather than a mere syllabus merger. Dr. B B Aggarwal of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital calls for a patient-focused approach grounded in scientific validation, clinical trials, and standardized protocols. However, challenges persist in standardizing and regulating Ayurvedic practices to fully realize this integration.

