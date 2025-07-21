Left Menu

Elderly Ugandan Women Lace Up for Health: Battling Obesity One Jump at a Time

An exercise initiative in Kivubuka, eastern Uganda, is helping elderly women combat increasing obesity rates. Part of the solution to rising noncommunicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes, the fitness class attracts over 1,000 participants. Despite malnutrition issues, obesity is a growing concern in Uganda, notably among women.

21-07-2025
The village of Kivubuka in eastern Uganda has seen a unique, life-altering project take root, targeting the silent epidemic of obesity among its residents, especially elderly women. The fitness class, part of an initiative combating noncommunicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes, has engaged over 1,000 people since its inception five years ago.

While famine remains a critical issue in many African countries, the rise of obesity, particularly among Ugandan women, is becoming increasingly worrisome. A stark example of the issue is seen in Jane Anonyaalaba, a grandmother who battled high blood pressure and other health ailments. Now active in the fitness club, she enjoys activities such as playing cricket and jogging, a significant change from struggling with basic physical tasks.

Such grassroots efforts may soon serve as a model for addressing obesity across aging African communities. The World Health Organization highlights how urbanization and processed food diets contribute to the rise of obesity on the continent. As noncommunicable diseases become more prevalent, ventures like Kivubuka's fitness club offer not just health benefits but also a social network, fostering a supportive community environment.

