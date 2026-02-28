Jammu and Kashmir's Stunning Victory: A Ranji Trophy Triumph Decades in the Making
Jammu and Kashmir clinched their first Ranji Trophy title, outplaying Karnataka and demonstrating remarkable resilience and determination. This milestone was 67 years in the making, with key performances from players like Qamran Iqbal and Sahil Lotra. Their journey has inspired hope for regional sports development and infrastructure growth.
In an extraordinary display of skill and determination, Jammu and Kashmir secured their maiden Ranji Trophy title by out-batting Karnataka, one of Indian domestic cricket's giants. The match, held at the KSCA Stadium, ended in a draw after J&K's significant first-innings lead. Their victory symbolizes an inspiring tale of resilience long in the making.
Key performances from players like Qamran Iqbal, who scored an unbeaten 160, and Sahil Lotra, with his debut century, were pivotal. In addition to these individual milestones, pacer Auqib Nabi's consistent wicket-taking throughout the season and contributions from other team members exemplified a true team effort.
Their journey from underdogs to champions not only brings pride to the region but also sparks hope for future socio-economic growth and sports infrastructure development. This historic win marks not just a sporting triumph but a noteworthy chapter in J&K's history, fostering a new generation's passion for cricket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
