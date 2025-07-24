Left Menu

Zydus Lifesciences Secures Tentative FDA Nod for Generic Cancer Drug

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has been tentatively approved by the USFDA for its generic Ibrutinib tablets. These tablets, used to treat blood cancers, will be manufactured in Ahmedabad. According to IQVIA data, the Ibrutinib market generated USD 2.15 billion in the US in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:38 IST
Zydus Lifesciences Secures Tentative FDA Nod for Generic Cancer Drug
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd announced a significant milestone on Thursday as it received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the generic version of the cancer medication Ibrutinib tablets.

This approval covers Ibrutinib tablet strengths of 140 mg, 280 mg, and 420 mg, with production set to take place at the company's Special Economic Zone in Ahmedabad.

Intended to treat a variety of blood cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, small lymphocytic lymphoma, and Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia, Ibrutinib tablets represent a lucrative market, with US sales reaching approximately USD 2.15 billion annually, as per IQVIA MAT data for May 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025