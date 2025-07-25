Mapping the Global Risk of Zoonotic Outbreaks: A Climate-Driven Threat

A recent study has highlighted that more than nine per cent of the planet's surface faces a high risk of zoonotic outbreaks, where infections jump from animals to humans. This risk is significantly affected by climate changes like increased temperatures and rainfall.

Published in Science Advances, the research estimates that three per cent of the global population resides in extremely risky zones. The study provides a risk map, emphasizing how specific regions, especially in Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Oceania, are vulnerable to these 'spillover events'.

The authors stress the importance of integrating climate adaptation and mitigation strategies into public health planning to better prepare for potential epidemics. They aim to guide policymakers in enhancing response capacities and resource allocation, as highlighted by infection patterns over recent years.

