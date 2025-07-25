India's Health Conundrum: Bridging the Gap for a Viksit Bharat

A recent study by MediBuddy and CII has brought to light the daunting impact of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in India, stating that they account for 63% of the nation's deaths, severely affecting the workforce.

The report highlights a startling disparity in healthcare accessibility, with the doctor-to-population ratio falling short of WHO standards and 70% of rural and semi-urban Indians facing barriers to essential diagnostics and care. Only 41% of households have health insurance, leaving a staggering number of over 50 crore people vulnerable to financial strain due to health expenses.

In the corporate realm, Indian companies incur as much as Rs 1.12 lakh per employee annually due to presenteeism and chronic illnesses. Despite over 70% of employees having lifestyle-related risk factors, merely 20% of employers offer routine health screenings. MediBuddy's Satish Kannan stressed that for India to achieve its ambitions of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, health and employee wellness must be prioritized as strategic imperatives, not optional benefits, urging businesses to transition to digital-first health ecosystems.

