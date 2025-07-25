RSV and Heart Health Risks: A New Understanding

Older adults admitted to hospitals for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) show an increased susceptibility to heart failure and arrhythmia, according to a recent study in Canada. Alarmingly, the risk factors were prominent even in those with no previous history of heart disease, reported the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

Examining over 100,000 cases in Ontario from 2011 to 2020, the study found that 18.5% of RSV patients experienced a cardiovascular event after hospitalization. Heart failure and atrial fibrillation occurred at notable rates, underscoring the need for vaccination and careful post-illness monitoring in senior patients, says lead researcher Chris Verschoor.

Separately, the use of Gastrografin, a dye to detect intestinal blockages, has reduced surgeries for small bowel obstruction by nearly 45%. While the strategy has cut down unnecessary operations, it coincided with more complex surgeries. The standard care in the Gastrografin era has led to shorter hospital stays despite increased post-surgery mortality.

