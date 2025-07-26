New Accreditation Pathway Opens Public Sector Roles to 330+ Experienced Counsellors

In a major step towards easing the pressure on New Zealand’s strained mental health workforce, the government has announced the completion of a new, strengthened accreditation pathway that will allow over 330 experienced counsellors to work in publicly funded services. The initiative, spearheaded by Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey, removes a longstanding regulatory barrier that excluded qualified professionals from contributing to critical care services.

A Long-Overdue Reform

For years, experienced counsellors in New Zealand were unable to secure positions within publicly funded mental health and addiction services due to the absence of a formal regulatory framework. While many of these professionals were active in community roles and private practice, they were locked out of state-supported services — a gap that hindered efforts to meet increasing demand for mental health support.

Minister Doocey emphasized the significance of addressing workforce shortages:

“I’ve been clear from day one, workforce shortages are one of the key barriers to delivering timely mental health support for New Zealanders in their time of need.”

Partnership Delivers Results

In collaboration with Health New Zealand and the New Zealand Association of Counsellors (NZAC) — the country’s largest professional counselling body — the government developed and finalized a comprehensive accreditation process. This robust framework ensures that counsellors are held to consistent professional standards while being recognized as eligible to work in publicly funded health services.

The revised pathway now enables a broad base of skilled professionals to contribute to government-funded mental health programs and services, which are facing escalating pressure due to rising demand and ongoing workforce vacancies.

Tapping into Untapped Potential

The move is expected to bring immediate benefits to the sector. Minister Doocey noted,

“This is a common-sense step that unlocks existing workforce capacity at a time of high demand.” “We are making full use of the experienced counsellors already working in our communities.”

The policy shift is part of a broader strategy to optimize the mental health and addiction workforce. This includes deploying peer support workers, boosting training and recruitment, and retaining experienced professionals across all roles.

Encouraging Early Signs of Progress

Early indicators suggest a positive shift in key metrics. Wait times for mental health services are beginning to decrease, and the overall number of mental health nurses, psychologists, support workers, and addiction counsellors is rising. The vacancy rate, long a source of concern, is showing signs of stabilizing.

Minister Doocey acknowledged that systemic challenges remain but called the new pathway a clear sign of momentum:

“While many challenges remain, this is yet another step this Government is taking to turn the corner on the longstanding mental health workforce vacancies.”

A Step Toward Accessible, Timely Care

Ultimately, the government’s message is clear: when someone reaches out for mental health support, bureaucracy should not stand in the way.

“When someone is making the brave step of reaching out to get support, workforce should never be a barrier,” said Doocey.

By opening the doors to hundreds of qualified counsellors and reinforcing professional standards, the government aims to deliver a more responsive, inclusive, and resilient mental health system for all New Zealanders.