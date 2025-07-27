Major Recalls by Indian Drug Giants in US Market

Indian pharmaceutical giants Sun Pharma, Lupin, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories are recalling drugs from the US market. This decision follows reports of manufacturing defects and product mix-ups, as indicated by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Mumbai's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is withdrawing 5,448 bottles of a generic ADHD medication due to failed dissolution specifications. This recall, classified as Class II, was initiated on June 16, according to USFDA records.

Lupin and Dr Reddy's Laboratories are also facing challenges. Lupin is recalling hypertension medication due to a mix-up with foreign tablets, and Dr Reddy's is recalling esophageal treatment capsules for similar issues. Both incidents reflect the importance of adherence to stringent FDA regulations.