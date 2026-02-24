SEC Clears Dr Reddy's of Alleged Improper Payments
Dr Reddy's Laboratories announced that the US SEC will not take enforcement action against it following an investigation into alleged improper payments to healthcare professionals in Ukraine and other countries. The investigation, conducted by a US law firm, did not find grounds for action under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories has been cleared by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of any enforcement action following allegations of improper payments made to healthcare professionals in Ukraine and other countries.
The company had launched an investigation after an anonymous complaint suggested potential violations of U.S. anti-corruption laws, including the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
A February 23, 2026 letter from the SEC confirmed that based on current information, no enforcement action would be recommended, ending an inquiry that had potential implications for the company internationally.
