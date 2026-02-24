SEC Clears Dr Reddy's of Alleged Improper Payments

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories has been cleared by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of any enforcement action following allegations of improper payments made to healthcare professionals in Ukraine and other countries.

The company had launched an investigation after an anonymous complaint suggested potential violations of U.S. anti-corruption laws, including the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

A February 23, 2026 letter from the SEC confirmed that based on current information, no enforcement action would be recommended, ending an inquiry that had potential implications for the company internationally.