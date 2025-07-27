Revamping Maharashtra's Health Services: A 4-Year Vision

Maharashtra is charting a path to enhance its health services, with a focus on accessible primary care. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a four-year plan to make primary health facilities available to individuals within a 3-kilometre radius.

Fadnavis highlighted the financial strain on treatment caused by advancing technology and advocated for more affordable care under the government health system. The state's health strategy aims for a 60:40 fund distribution between primary and tertiary services. This is crucial as effective primary care reduces the burden on tertiary facilities by treating up to 70% of patients.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, at the inauguration of a diagnostic centre, underscored the role of political initiatives in driving social reforms, emphasizing affordable healthcare as a key focus. He shared insights from personal guidance received from his mother, inspiring his dedication to serving the less fortunate.

(With inputs from agencies.)