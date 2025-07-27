Left Menu

Revamping Maharashtra's Health Services: A 4-Year Vision

Maharashtra aims to establish top-notch health services within four years, ensuring primary healthcare access within a 3-kilometre radius. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasizes allocating 60% of health funds to primary services. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights the importance of serving underprivileged communities alongside technological advancements in healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 27-07-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 16:10 IST
Revamping Maharashtra's Health Services: A 4-Year Vision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra is charting a path to enhance its health services, with a focus on accessible primary care. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a four-year plan to make primary health facilities available to individuals within a 3-kilometre radius.

Fadnavis highlighted the financial strain on treatment caused by advancing technology and advocated for more affordable care under the government health system. The state's health strategy aims for a 60:40 fund distribution between primary and tertiary services. This is crucial as effective primary care reduces the burden on tertiary facilities by treating up to 70% of patients.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, at the inauguration of a diagnostic centre, underscored the role of political initiatives in driving social reforms, emphasizing affordable healthcare as a key focus. He shared insights from personal guidance received from his mother, inspiring his dedication to serving the less fortunate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025