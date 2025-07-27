Left Menu

Power Outage Chaos: Patients Treated Under Torchlight

A video showing patients being treated by torchlight in the emergency room of a Ballia district hospital went viral. This occurred due to a power outage and generator malfunction. The issue has since been addressed with the installation of inverters. Health officials assured this would prevent future disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 27-07-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 16:33 IST
A viral video has emerged showing patients being treated under torchlight in the emergency room of Ballia district hospital. The incident occurred due to a power outage in the area combined with a technical glitch in the hospital's generator.

Dr. S K Yadav, Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital, explained that the power supply disruption took place on Friday evening. The subsequent generator failure led to a 45-minute power outage affecting the emergency medical services.

In response to the situation, hospital authorities have installed a series of inverters in the emergency room to ensure power stability and prevent similar incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

