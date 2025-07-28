Left Menu

Ethical Guidelines for Live Surgery Broadcasts Issued by National Medical Commission

The National Medical Commission issued guidelines for live surgery broadcasts, emphasizing educational purposes, patient consent, and stringent ethical standards. It warned against surgeons or hospitals using broadcasts for promotion. It highlighted pre-recorded videos as a more effective educational tool, and addressed various ethical and safety concerns.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has outlined new ethical guidelines for the broadcast of live surgeries, aimed at ensuring these procedures serve educational purposes without compromising patient safety or ethics.

According to the commission's guidelines, which were released this week, live surgeries should not be used to promote surgeons, hospitals, or brands, and the consent of patients is mandatory. The NMC emphasizes that the primary focus should remain on surgical techniques and patient care, not commercial gain.

Highlighting the ethical and safety concerns, the NMC notes that live surgeries can distract surgeons, pose risks to patient safety, and may not offer the educational depth of pre-recorded videos. It also stressed the importance of addressing complications with proper regulations and insurance coverage, and it recommends pre-recorded videos for enhanced educational value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

