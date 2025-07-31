Left Menu

Hospital Chains Set to Expand with 14,500 New Beds by FY2027

Eleven listed and two unlisted hospital chains plan to add 14,500 beds by FY2027, investing Rs 32,000 crore. The industry expects robust occupancy rates, revenue growth, and profit margins, driven by organized market share, insurance uptake, and rising non-communicable diseases. New beds will mostly be in tier-II cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:25 IST
Hospital Chains Set to Expand with 14,500 New Beds by FY2027
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian healthcare sector is poised for significant expansion, with eleven listed hospital chains and two unlisted entities planning to introduce around 14,500 new beds by the fiscal year 2027, according to a report by rating agency ICRA. This move signifies a capital expenditure of about Rs 32,000 crore.

The sector is projected to uphold strong occupancy levels between 62 to 64 percent, alongside a 6 to 8 percent rise in average revenue per occupied bed. Healthy profit margins are anticipated, resting between 22 to 24 percent. These optimistic projections are bolstered by structural dynamics such as increasing market share for organized players, a rise in insurance coverage, and the growing prevalence of non-communicable diseases.

Significant capital expenditure plans are underway to meet the projected demand. The upcoming addition of new beds, representing approximately 26 percent of the current capacity by the end of FY2025, targets tier-II cities including Nagpur, Lucknow, and Coimbatore, aiming to address unmet healthcare needs in these areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025