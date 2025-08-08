Left Menu

Unlocking the Brain: Lithium's Role in Alzheimer's

A study suggests lithium, a trace metal, is vital for brain function and its deficiency may lead to Alzheimer's disease. Researchers from Harvard found lithium acts like a nutrient, similar to iron, and could prevent neurodegeneration. Low lithium levels correlate with cognitive decline, offering new therapeutic approaches.

Updated: 08-08-2025 18:41 IST
In a groundbreaking study, researchers from Harvard Medical School have unveiled a potential new approach to Alzheimer's disease treatment. They've highlighted lithium, a trace metal, as essential for healthy brain function, suggesting its deficiency could contribute to the disease.

The study, published in Nature, indicates that naturally occurring lithium in the environment, much like iron and vitamin C, plays a key role in maintaining cognitive health. Researchers discovered that lower levels of lithium are linked to the development of Alzheimer's, with a similar pattern observed in both human tissues and mouse models.

This decade-long research has found that lithium deficiency disrupts brain cell function, accelerating the clumping of beta-amyloid proteins and leading to memory decline. However, treatment with lithium compounds reversed Alzheimer's symptoms in mice, hinting at possible therapeutic breakthroughs for combating this debilitating disorder.

