Army Marches for Life: Organ Donation Awareness Drive in Chandimandir

The Indian Army's Western Command held a major organ donation awareness event in Chandimandir cantonment, spearheaded by Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar. Over 400 participants, including soldiers and families, engaged in activities like walkathons and seminars to promote organ donation, culminating in a collective pledge to donate organs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:34 IST
The Western Command of the Indian Army hosted a large-scale organ donation awareness event on Friday at Chandimandir cantonment, aimed at educating and encouraging the community about the importance of organ donation.

Led by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar, the event attracted over 400 participants, including military personnel, their families, and school children. The initiative featured various outreach activities, such as walkathons and interactive sessions, to dispel myths and foster open dialog around organ donation.

Lt Gen Katiyar highlighted that service extends beyond duty, urging attendees to pledge their organs to save lives. Experts from Armed Forces Medical Services provided insights into the medical, legal, and ethical aspects involved, reassuring participants. The event concluded with an organ donation pledge, underlining the Army's dedication to public health and societal responsibility.

