Expired Frozen Goods Seized Amid Kashmir Scandal

Authorities in Kashmir have confiscated and destroyed over 2700 kgs of expired fish and chicken during an inspection, following a recent rotten-meat scandal. Three shopkeepers face legal action. The operation aimed to ensure compliance with storage norms, especially during the festive season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-08-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 21:33 IST
A joint inspection by the Legal Metrology Department (LMD) and the Food Safety Department has led to the seizure and destruction of over 2700 kgs of expired fish and chicken in Kashmir. The crackdown comes on the heels of a rotten-meat scandal that has raised consumer concerns throughout the region.

The operation resulted in the registration of three cases against shopkeepers who were found in violation of various storage and packaging norms. Deputy Controller LMD, Enforcement, Manoj Prabhakar, noted that the inspection was executed under government orders to ensure that all food items, including imports, adhered to safety standards, especially with the festival season underway.

Following the stark discovery of 27 quintals of spoiled foodstuff, legal actions under section 56 and improvement notices under section 32 were advised. The confiscated goods were safely destroyed at the Kotbhalwal dumping station by the Jammu Municipal Corporation team, adhering to strict standard operating procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

