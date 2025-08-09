Expired Frozen Goods Seized Amid Kashmir Scandal

A joint inspection by the Legal Metrology Department (LMD) and the Food Safety Department has led to the seizure and destruction of over 2700 kgs of expired fish and chicken in Kashmir. The crackdown comes on the heels of a rotten-meat scandal that has raised consumer concerns throughout the region.

The operation resulted in the registration of three cases against shopkeepers who were found in violation of various storage and packaging norms. Deputy Controller LMD, Enforcement, Manoj Prabhakar, noted that the inspection was executed under government orders to ensure that all food items, including imports, adhered to safety standards, especially with the festival season underway.

Following the stark discovery of 27 quintals of spoiled foodstuff, legal actions under section 56 and improvement notices under section 32 were advised. The confiscated goods were safely destroyed at the Kotbhalwal dumping station by the Jammu Municipal Corporation team, adhering to strict standard operating procedures.

