Critical Health Update on Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren continues to battle for his life in a Delhi hospital as his condition remains critical. On life support, Soren is under the close observation of a multidisciplinary team of senior medical specialists.

A significant apnea test is set to be conducted today, a procedure that plays a vital role in determining brain death by checking for definitive loss of brainstem function. This test is mandatory given the circumstances.

Soren, aged 62, was transferred to the facility in the national capital via air ambulance following a severe fall at his residence in Jamshedpur on August 2. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) central spokesperson has confirmed the minister's unchanged condition.

