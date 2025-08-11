Dengue Danger: Bangladesh on the Brink of Severe Outbreak

Bangladesh is grappling with a significant rise in dengue cases and fatalities, posing a severe challenge to the country's healthcare infrastructure. Health professionals warn that without immediate measures, the situation could worsen in August. The current year has already witnessed 101 deaths and 24,183 infections from the mosquito-borne disease, according to official data.

The spike in fatalities is alarming, with 19 deaths reported in August alone, following 41 in July. 'The situation is critical,' said Kabirul Bashar from Jahangirnagar University, emphasizing that the virus is prevalent nationwide. Without robust interventions, hospitals are likely to face overwhelming demand.

The outbreak is linked to favorable mosquito breeding conditions attributed to climate change and weather patterns. Experts advocate for the use of mosquito repellents, nets, and the elimination of stagnant water. Community-level efforts, combined with government initiatives, are deemed crucial to mitigate one of the worst dengue outbreaks in Bangladesh's history.

