Rainbow Children’s Medicare Expands with Pratiksha Hospital Acquisition

Rainbow Children’s Medicare Ltd is set to acquire a 76% stake in Guwahati's Pratiksha Hospital for Rs 171 crore. The acquisition aims to enhance pediatric and maternal care in Northeast India. Dr Sharma and his family will retain the remaining stake in the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 13:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to expand its healthcare footprint, Rainbow Children's Medicare Ltd has announced the acquisition of a 76% stake in Guwahati's Pratiksha Hospital. The deal, valued at Rs 171 crore, will be financed through the company's existing cash reserves, according to a company statement on Tuesday.

Founded in 1995 by Dr. Pramod Kumar Sharma, Pratiksha Hospital is renowned for its pioneering work in IVF and minimal invasive gynecology surgery within Northeast India. The acquisition underscores Rainbow Children's commitment to delivering superior pediatric and maternal care across the region.

Rainbow Children's Medicare anticipates that the acquisition will significantly broaden its service reach, cementing its presence as a leading healthcare provider in Assam and the greater Northeast Indian community.

