Rainbow Children’s Medicare Expands with Pratiksha Hospital Acquisition

In a significant move to expand its healthcare footprint, Rainbow Children's Medicare Ltd has announced the acquisition of a 76% stake in Guwahati's Pratiksha Hospital. The deal, valued at Rs 171 crore, will be financed through the company's existing cash reserves, according to a company statement on Tuesday.

Founded in 1995 by Dr. Pramod Kumar Sharma, Pratiksha Hospital is renowned for its pioneering work in IVF and minimal invasive gynecology surgery within Northeast India. The acquisition underscores Rainbow Children's commitment to delivering superior pediatric and maternal care across the region.

Rainbow Children's Medicare anticipates that the acquisition will significantly broaden its service reach, cementing its presence as a leading healthcare provider in Assam and the greater Northeast Indian community.