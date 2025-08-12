Left Menu

Tragic Demise: Japanese Encephalitis Claims Young Life in Dindori

A six-year-old boy from the Dindori district in Madhya Pradesh succumbed to Japanese encephalitis. The child, Ajay Gautam, died at Jabalpur Medical College following escalating health issues. Health officials have started preventive measures in his village, while another family member undergoes treatment for fever.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dindori | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A six-year-old boy from the tribal-dominated Dindori district in Madhya Pradesh has tragically succumbed to Japanese encephalitis, a health official disclosed on Tuesday.

The Indian Council of Medical Research confirmed that the child, Ajay Gautam, died from the disease on August 6, stated Jayashree Maravi, the malaria officer overseeing Dindori district.

The situation prompted health officials to inspect the village's conditions, leading to preventive measures including medicinal spraying.

Ajay Gautam, a young boy from Bahera village in Amarpur block, experienced health complications after falling while playing.

Ajay was initially treated locally but was transferred to Jabalpur Medical College as his condition deteriorated. His father, Santosh, revealed that his daughter, Madhu, is also receiving fever treatment, although she is not showing symptoms consistent with Japanese encephalitis.

Experts warn that Japanese encephalitis can lead to severe complications including brain swelling, coma, and paralysis if not treated promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

