Manipal Hospitals Kolkata Celebrates 50 Landmark TAVR Procedures

Manipal Hospitals in Kolkata has completed 50 successful Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedures, marking it as a leader in cardiac care in Eastern India. TAVR offers a minimally invasive option for patients with severe aortic stenosis. This milestone highlights the hospital's advanced infrastructure and expert cardiac team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Manipal Hospitals in Kolkata, once known as Medica Superspecialty Hospital, proudly announces its 50th successful Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR). This achievement underscores its leadership in structural cardiac interventions in Eastern India, enhancing patient treatment options for severe aortic stenosis.

TAVR, less invasive than traditional surgery, presents a pivotal option for high-risk patients, providing an avenue for swift recovery and minimal hospital stays. Dr. Dilip Kumar remarked on TAVR's significance in transforming valve dysfunction treatment, showcasing the skill and patient-centered care at Manipal Hospital.

Offering over 5,000 procedures across India in the last decade, Manipal Hospitals stands at the forefront of cardiac innovation. Committed to excellence, the organization continues to augment access to world-class heart care, aiming for enhanced patient quality of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

