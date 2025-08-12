Manipal Hospitals Kolkata Celebrates 50 Landmark TAVR Procedures

Manipal Hospitals in Kolkata, once known as Medica Superspecialty Hospital, proudly announces its 50th successful Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR). This achievement underscores its leadership in structural cardiac interventions in Eastern India, enhancing patient treatment options for severe aortic stenosis.

TAVR, less invasive than traditional surgery, presents a pivotal option for high-risk patients, providing an avenue for swift recovery and minimal hospital stays. Dr. Dilip Kumar remarked on TAVR's significance in transforming valve dysfunction treatment, showcasing the skill and patient-centered care at Manipal Hospital.

Offering over 5,000 procedures across India in the last decade, Manipal Hospitals stands at the forefront of cardiac innovation. Committed to excellence, the organization continues to augment access to world-class heart care, aiming for enhanced patient quality of life.

