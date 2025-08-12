Nagaland Leads Initiative to Combat HIV with Statewide Awareness Campaign

Nagaland is taking significant steps to combat HIV by launching a comprehensive two-month awareness campaign, underscoring its status as the state with the second-highest HIV prevalence in the country. The initiative commenced on Tuesday, accompanied by the strong leadership of Health Minister P Paiwang Konyak.

Minister Konyak emphasized that although the HIV epidemic in Nagaland is declining, 1.37% of adults aged 15 to 49 remain affected. Highlighting that most transmission occurs through unprotected sex, the campaign seeks to disseminate knowledge faster than the disease spreads, instilling hope and prompting informed actions.

Joining Konyak, Health Secretary Anoop Khinchi and NSACS Project Director Ahu Sekhose elaborated on the campaign's extensive reach. It aims to engage over 5,200 households across 520 schools, colleges, and villages. Activities include folk performances, flash mobs, and educational sessions to dismantle stigma and highlight testing and treatment services.

(With inputs from agencies.)