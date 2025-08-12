Left Menu

Nagaland Leads Initiative to Combat HIV with Statewide Awareness Campaign

Nagaland has launched a two-month awareness campaign on AIDS, given its high HIV-prevalence rate. The campaign focuses on spreading information, promoting safe practices, and reducing stigma. It aims to cover schools, colleges, and communities, culminating on October 12, 2025, to ensure widespread awareness and support.

Nagaland is taking significant steps to combat HIV by launching a comprehensive two-month awareness campaign, underscoring its status as the state with the second-highest HIV prevalence in the country. The initiative commenced on Tuesday, accompanied by the strong leadership of Health Minister P Paiwang Konyak.

Minister Konyak emphasized that although the HIV epidemic in Nagaland is declining, 1.37% of adults aged 15 to 49 remain affected. Highlighting that most transmission occurs through unprotected sex, the campaign seeks to disseminate knowledge faster than the disease spreads, instilling hope and prompting informed actions.

Joining Konyak, Health Secretary Anoop Khinchi and NSACS Project Director Ahu Sekhose elaborated on the campaign's extensive reach. It aims to engage over 5,200 households across 520 schools, colleges, and villages. Activities include folk performances, flash mobs, and educational sessions to dismantle stigma and highlight testing and treatment services.

