Stray Dogs Attack Students on Campus

Two college students at Jnanabharathi campus were attacked by stray dogs and hospitalized. The students are Sujanya G J and Rega Nikshitha, both pursuing an Integrated MSc in Economics. Special Commissioner Suralkar Vikas Kishor confirmed their admission to a hospital and awaited a detailed veterinary report.
Two college students were attacked by stray dogs on the Jnanabharathi campus, near Kengeri, and have been hospitalized, according to a city civic body official.
The incident involved students Sujanya G J from Haveri and Rega Nikshitha from Telangana, both studying Integrated MSc in Economics at Dr. B R Ambedkar School of Economics.
Suralkar Vikas Kishor, Special Commissioner of the Health and Sanitation Department of BBMP, confirmed their hospitalization and reported awaiting a veterinary report on the dog attack.
