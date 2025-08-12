Stray Dogs Attack Students on Campus

Two college students were attacked by stray dogs on the Jnanabharathi campus, near Kengeri, and have been hospitalized, according to a city civic body official.

The incident involved students Sujanya G J from Haveri and Rega Nikshitha from Telangana, both studying Integrated MSc in Economics at Dr. B R Ambedkar School of Economics.

Suralkar Vikas Kishor, Special Commissioner of the Health and Sanitation Department of BBMP, confirmed their hospitalization and reported awaiting a veterinary report on the dog attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)