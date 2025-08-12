Apollo Hospitals Reports 42% Surge in Profit for Q1

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd experienced a significant financial upturn, as evidenced by a 42% rise in profit after tax to Rs 433 crore in the June quarter. This compares favorably with a PAT of Rs 305 crore reported in the same period last year, according to company sources.

The revenue of the healthcare giant grew by 15%, reaching Rs 5,842 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, up from Rs 5,086 crore in Q1 FY25. This growth is attributed to an 11% increase in healthcare services revenue, amounting to Rs 2,935 crore, compared to the previous year's Rs 2,637 crore.

Additionally, Apollo Health and Lifestyle experienced a 19% increase in revenue, reaching Rs 435 crore from last year's Rs 366 crore. On the stock market, Apollo Hospitals' shares showed a slight decline, closing at 7,236.60 on the BSE, down by 0.24% on Tuesday.

