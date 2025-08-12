Apollo Hospitals Reports 42% Surge in Profit for Q1
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd reported a 42% increase in profit after tax, reaching Rs 433 crore in the June quarter. The company's revenue rose by 15% overall, with significant growth in both healthcare services and Apollo Health and Lifestyle divisions, amid steady stock performance.
- Country:
- India
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd experienced a significant financial upturn, as evidenced by a 42% rise in profit after tax to Rs 433 crore in the June quarter. This compares favorably with a PAT of Rs 305 crore reported in the same period last year, according to company sources.
The revenue of the healthcare giant grew by 15%, reaching Rs 5,842 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, up from Rs 5,086 crore in Q1 FY25. This growth is attributed to an 11% increase in healthcare services revenue, amounting to Rs 2,935 crore, compared to the previous year's Rs 2,637 crore.
Additionally, Apollo Health and Lifestyle experienced a 19% increase in revenue, reaching Rs 435 crore from last year's Rs 366 crore. On the stock market, Apollo Hospitals' shares showed a slight decline, closing at 7,236.60 on the BSE, down by 0.24% on Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gross GST revenue rises 7.5 per cent to about Rs 1.96 lakh crore in July: Govt data.
HT Media narrows Q1 loss to Rs 11.37 cr, revenue rises to Rs 412 cr
Bharti Airtel says Q1 FY26 net profit jumps 43 pc to Rs 5,947 crore, revenue rises 28.4 pc.
Major Stake Transfer in Medi Assist Healthcare Services