Protest Erupts After Alleged Medical Negligence at New Medical College Hospital
The death of 22-year-old Karan Baghel at New Medical College Hospital has led to protests from his family, who allege negligence by the medical staff. An investigation has been launched to probe these claims, as the hospital denies any wrongdoing and has formed a committee to examine the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:58 IST
Karan Baghel, a 22-year-old from Sursagar, died at New Medical College Hospital, igniting protests by his family, who accused the medical staff of negligence.
Despite hospital authorities denying these allegations, an official committee has been formed to investigate. The situation prompted intervention from police and administrative officials.
The family claims Karan's condition worsened without adequate medical attention as staff allegedly neglected their duties, potentially contributing to his untimely death.
