Protest Erupts After Alleged Medical Negligence at New Medical College Hospital

Karan Baghel, a 22-year-old from Sursagar, died at New Medical College Hospital, igniting protests by his family, who accused the medical staff of negligence.

Despite hospital authorities denying these allegations, an official committee has been formed to investigate. The situation prompted intervention from police and administrative officials.

The family claims Karan's condition worsened without adequate medical attention as staff allegedly neglected their duties, potentially contributing to his untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)