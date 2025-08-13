Left Menu

Navigating Insurer Challenges: The Costly Road to Weight Management with GLP-1 Drugs

Patients using GLP-1 obesity drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound face increased financial pressure due to reduced insurance coverage. Many prioritize medication over other expenses, underscoring its significance in weight management. Meanwhile, doctors hope competition and new oral options will lower costs. Current practices include dose stretching and direct-to-consumer services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:35 IST
Navigating Insurer Challenges: The Costly Road to Weight Management with GLP-1 Drugs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In recent years, GLP-1 obesity drugs such as Wegovy and Zepbound have become critical for weight management, but patients now grapple with soaring costs as insurance coverage wanes. Despite this, many forgo other expenses, from vacations to personal care, to afford these costly medications out of pocket.

Dr. Nidhi Kansal, an obesity specialist, highlights the growing trend of patients paying cash, as some employers have dropped coverage. More than ever, the burden is on individuals, who find ways to finance these lifesaving but expensive treatments, emphasizing the significant impact on their financial and personal lives.

Doctors remain optimistic, however, with new oral medication options expected next year, potentially lowering drug costs. As the sector anticipates change, patients continue to seek ways to maintain their weight goals, sometimes turning to controversial practices like compounded versions. The struggle between affordability and health preservation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025