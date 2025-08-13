Navigating Insurer Challenges: The Costly Road to Weight Management with GLP-1 Drugs

In recent years, GLP-1 obesity drugs such as Wegovy and Zepbound have become critical for weight management, but patients now grapple with soaring costs as insurance coverage wanes. Despite this, many forgo other expenses, from vacations to personal care, to afford these costly medications out of pocket.

Dr. Nidhi Kansal, an obesity specialist, highlights the growing trend of patients paying cash, as some employers have dropped coverage. More than ever, the burden is on individuals, who find ways to finance these lifesaving but expensive treatments, emphasizing the significant impact on their financial and personal lives.

Doctors remain optimistic, however, with new oral medication options expected next year, potentially lowering drug costs. As the sector anticipates change, patients continue to seek ways to maintain their weight goals, sometimes turning to controversial practices like compounded versions. The struggle between affordability and health preservation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)