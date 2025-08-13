Left Menu

Nanobots for Dental Relief: A Revolutionary Approach to Tooth Sensitivity

Researchers have developed experimental nanobots, named CalBots, capable of relieving tooth sensitivity by sealing nerve endings. These microscopic robots travel through tiny tunnels in teeth, offering long-lasting relief with a single treatment. The effectiveness of CalBots was proven in lab simulations and animal tests, showing great promise for future dental applications.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Innovative nanotechnology offers a promising solution for tooth sensitivity: experimental microscopic robots known as CalBots, which can travel into teeth to provide lasting relief. The research, led by Shanmukh Peddi from the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore, explores the potential of these 400-nanometer magnetic particles in dental health.

The CalBots feature a ceramic formula that mimics the natural tooth environment. Guided by an external magnetic field, they travel into exposed tubules, creating a cement-like seal that protects nerve endings. It's a durable alternative to existing treatments like desensitizing toothpaste, which offer only temporary relief.

Laboratory evidence shows the efficacy of CalBots in sealing nerve endings in extracted human teeth, while animal experiments reveal behavioral changes in mice following treatment. With further testing required before human application, researchers aim to expand the nanobots' utility beyond dental sensitivity, preventing bacterial entry into cavities and injuries.

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

