India Launches First-Ever State Health Regulatory Excellence Index for Drug Safety

The Union Health Ministry of India has introduced the State Health Regulatory Excellence Index to bolster state drug regulatory systems. Launched by Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava and Drug Controller General Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, the initiative aims to enhance drug safety and quality, with metrics assessed monthly.

Updated: 13-08-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 23:41 IST
India Launches First-Ever State Health Regulatory Excellence Index for Drug Safety
The Union Health Ministry has rolled out the State Health Regulatory Excellence Index, a groundbreaking initiative designed to advance state drug regulatory systems in India. This index is set to serve as a benchmark for enhancing transparency and data-driven practices in state drug regulations.

In a virtual launch presided over by Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava alongside Drug Controller General of India Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, the initiative was welcomed as a means to consistently meet drug safety and quality standards. Srivastava emphasized the federal structure's role in regulating India's significant pharmaceutical industry and called for cooperative efforts to gain trust both domestically and globally.

The State Health Regulatory Excellence Index (SHRESTH) comprises various indices tailored for manufacturing and distribution states, assessing criteria like human resources and infrastructure. With data submissions due monthly from states and Union Territories, the initiative aims to unify Indian standards, reinforcing India's position as the 'pharmacy of the world'.

