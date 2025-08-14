U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Over Medical Care Violations
The U.S. Department of State announced visa restrictions on officials from African, Cuban, and Grenadian governments. This action targets those accused of denying essential medical care to Cubans. Specific officials were not identified by the department.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 00:47 IST
Country:
- United States
The United States Department of State announced on Wednesday a series of visa restrictions targeted at government officials from Africa, Cuba, and Grenada.
The measures are in response to allegations that these officials were involved in depriving the Cuban population of necessary medical care, according to the department's statement.
However, the department did not disclose the names of the officials impacted by these restrictions, leaving some ambiguity over those directly affected.
