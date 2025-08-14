Thane Zilla Parishad's Cancer Screening Drive Uncovers Potential Cases

A groundbreaking cancer screening drive led by the Thane Zilla Parishad has identified potential cancer cases among the local populace, officials announced on Thursday.

According to Chief Executive Officer Rohan Ghuge, the proactive initiative, which continues until August 31, 2025, underscores the importance of early disease detection. 'Early diagnosis significantly boosts recovery chances,' he elaborated.

Through the use of a mobile van, the drive targeted residents of Bhiwandi and Kalyan talukas, screening a total of 2,443 individuals and flagging 32 for urgent medical follow-up. The campaign focuses on various cancers, including oral, breast, and cervical types.