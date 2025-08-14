Left Menu

Thane Zilla Parishad's Cancer Screening Drive Uncovers Potential Cases

The Thane Zilla Parishad conducted a cancer screening drive screening 2,443 citizens in ten days and flagging 32 suspected cases for urgent follow-up. This campaign, running until August 31, 2025, aims for early diagnosis, improving recovery chances for oral, breast, cervical, and other cancers.

Updated: 14-08-2025 12:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking cancer screening drive led by the Thane Zilla Parishad has identified potential cancer cases among the local populace, officials announced on Thursday.

According to Chief Executive Officer Rohan Ghuge, the proactive initiative, which continues until August 31, 2025, underscores the importance of early disease detection. 'Early diagnosis significantly boosts recovery chances,' he elaborated.

Through the use of a mobile van, the drive targeted residents of Bhiwandi and Kalyan talukas, screening a total of 2,443 individuals and flagging 32 for urgent medical follow-up. The campaign focuses on various cancers, including oral, breast, and cervical types.

