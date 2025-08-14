Left Menu

San Francisco Fed Pushes Against Interest Rate Cut

San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly opposes a 50 basis point interest rate reduction at the upcoming Fed meeting, expressing concerns that such a move may reflect unnecessary urgency about the labor market's strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:41 IST
San Francisco Fed Pushes Against Interest Rate Cut

San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly has publicly opposed a suggested 50 basis point interest rate cut during the Federal Reserve's upcoming September meeting. The Wall Street Journal reported her remarks on Thursday, citing her concerns about sending an unwarranted sense of urgency to observers.

In an interview with the Journal on Wednesday, Daly clarified her stance, expressing skepticism about the necessity of an aggressive rate cut given the current labor market conditions. 'Fifty sounds, to me, like we see an urgent — I'm worried it would send off an urgency signal that I don't feel about the strength of the labor market,' Daly said.

Her comments come amid ongoing debates within the Federal Reserve about aligning monetary policy with economic indicators. Daly emphasized her perspective, stating, 'I just don't see that. I don't see the need to catch up.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025