Anondita Medicare: Pioneering Safe Intimacy in India
Anondita Medicare, led by Anupam and Reshant Ghosh, is India's largest contraceptive company, transforming sexual health communication through quality and innovation. They have normalized condom use and expanded globally, emphasizing social responsibility and empowering individuals to make informed choices. Future plans include eco-friendly products and tech-driven distribution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:39 IST
- Country:
- India
In a landscape where discussions on sexual health are often sidestepped, Anondita Medicare emerges as a game-changer in India's contraceptive market.
Founded by Anupam Ghosh in the late 1980s, and later joined by his son Reshant, the company has grown to become the country's leading contraceptive manufacturer, recognized for innovation and social impact.
Their global expansion and partnership with NGOs signify a commitment to making sexual health products accessible, while their focus on technological advancement and educational campaigns continues to break barriers in sexual wellness.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Boosting Public Health: Invest in Breastfeeding Support
AI can rapidly deliver high-impact public health communications
Trump Administration Blocks CDC Funding for Public Health
The Future of Biobanking: Integrating AI and Omics for Smarter Public Health
Kashmir's Rotten Meat Scandal: A Crisis of Food Safety and Public Health