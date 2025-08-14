Left Menu

Anondita Medicare: Pioneering Safe Intimacy in India

Anondita Medicare, led by Anupam and Reshant Ghosh, is India's largest contraceptive company, transforming sexual health communication through quality and innovation. They have normalized condom use and expanded globally, emphasizing social responsibility and empowering individuals to make informed choices. Future plans include eco-friendly products and tech-driven distribution.

In a landscape where discussions on sexual health are often sidestepped, Anondita Medicare emerges as a game-changer in India's contraceptive market.

Founded by Anupam Ghosh in the late 1980s, and later joined by his son Reshant, the company has grown to become the country's leading contraceptive manufacturer, recognized for innovation and social impact.

Their global expansion and partnership with NGOs signify a commitment to making sexual health products accessible, while their focus on technological advancement and educational campaigns continues to break barriers in sexual wellness.

