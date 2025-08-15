Royal Crisis: Thailand's Princess Hospitalized

Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati has developed a serious bloodstream infection and remains under medical care, as reported by the royal palace. The announcement, the first concerning her condition since 2023, highlights the ongoing health challenges faced by the 46-year-old princess.

Hospitalized since December 2022 after suffering a loss of consciousness due to a heart condition, medical support continues to be vital for the princess. The palace explained that medication and equipment are being utilized to support her lung and kidney function.

Recently, a medical team administered antibiotics to counter the severe infection detected in her bloodstream. Additionally, blood pressure medication has been administered as part of her treatment, according to the official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)