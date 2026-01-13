Healthcare Giants Transform Amid Market Shifts

In an evolving healthcare landscape, major players are making significant strategic moves. Novo Nordisk has anticipated a shift in the GLP-1 market, projecting that oral weight-loss pills will capture more than a third of the market by 2030, diverging from their earlier predictions that emphasized injectables.

Meanwhile, Smith & Nephew is set to acquire Integrity Orthopaedics in a deal worth up to $450 million, which follows their strategic plan to streamline their orthopedic division. The acquisition is part of Smith & Nephew's broader attempt to improve efficiency and enhance their medical product offerings.

In a multi-billion dollar collaboration, Nvidia and Eli Lilly are investing $1 billion to establish a joint research lab over five years. This initiative, leveraging Nvidia's AI advancements, marks a substantial commitment to innovation in pharmaceutical research and development, promising breakthroughs in the sector.