Deadly Amoeba Discovered in Well Water: A Tragic Case

In north Kerala, health officials found a deadly amoeba in well water after the tragic death of a nine-year-old girl due to amoebic encephalitis. A survey was conducted among those using the water, and the girl's brother is under observation. The infection is linked to contaminated freshwater sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In north Kerala, a nine-year-old girl's death has raised alarm after health officials confirmed an amoeba in the well water at her residence. The rare case of amoebic encephalitis, a deadly brain infection, has shaken the community.

A senior health official disclosed that a fever survey was initiated for all individuals who used the contaminated well water. Following this, the deceased girl's brother, who also had a fever, remains under medical observation. However, he exhibits no symptoms related to the brain infection caused by the amoeba found in the polluted waters.

According to reports, the girl, a Thamarassery resident, was admitted to the hospital with fever on August 13 and swiftly transferred to Kozhikode medical college on August 14. Tragically, she succumbed that same day. Testing on August 15 at the college confirmed amoebic encephalitis as the cause, marking the fourth such case in the district this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

