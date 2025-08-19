Rare Amoebic Encephalitis Tragedy: The Deadly Threat in Kerala's Waters

Health officials have revealed that an amoeba was discovered in the well water of a North Kerala residence, where a nine-year-old girl tragically passed away from amoebic encephalitis, a rare brain infection.

Upon detection, authorities conducted a fever survey for those who accessed the well water. The deceased's brother is currently being monitored after developing a fever, although he has not exhibited other symptoms linked to amoebic encephalitis.

The victim, from Thamarassery, was initially hospitalized due to fever on August 13 and transferred to Kozhikode medical college before succumbing on August 14. Tests confirmed amoebic encephalitis caused her demise, marking the district's fourth case this year.

