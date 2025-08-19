Tragic Loss: Young Khadeera Banu Dies of Rabies After Dog Attack

In a heart-rending incident, Khadeera Banu, a four-year-old girl, succumbed to rabies after a protracted battle with the disease post a dog attack. Diagnosed at Bengaluru's Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH), her treatment extended over several months.

The tragic event originated in Davanagere's Shastri Layout when the young girl was mauled by a dog on April 27. Initially, Banu received urgent medical attention locally but was later transferred to IGICH as her condition deteriorated.

Despite exhaustive medical interventions, including emergency intubation during her declining state, the young victim could not survive the dumb rabies infection, which led to paralysis rather than aggression. The incident also highlighted the financial strain on her family, facing substantial healthcare costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)