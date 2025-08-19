Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Young Khadeera Banu Dies of Rabies After Dog Attack

A four-year-old girl named Khadeera Banu died from rabies following a dog attack. After four months of treatment, she succumbed to the disease. Initially admitted to a local hospital, her worsening condition led to a transfer to IGICH, Bengaluru. Despite extensive efforts, the child failed to recover.

Updated: 19-08-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:41 IST
In a heart-rending incident, Khadeera Banu, a four-year-old girl, succumbed to rabies after a protracted battle with the disease post a dog attack. Diagnosed at Bengaluru's Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH), her treatment extended over several months.

The tragic event originated in Davanagere's Shastri Layout when the young girl was mauled by a dog on April 27. Initially, Banu received urgent medical attention locally but was later transferred to IGICH as her condition deteriorated.

Despite exhaustive medical interventions, including emergency intubation during her declining state, the young victim could not survive the dumb rabies infection, which led to paralysis rather than aggression. The incident also highlighted the financial strain on her family, facing substantial healthcare costs.

