New Psychology Assistant Role to Boost NZ Mental Health Workforce and Access

New Zealand’s mental health system is set for a major boost with the approval of a new Psychology Assistant role, a move welcomed by Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey. The role, recently approved by the New Zealand Psychologists Board, is designed to address longstanding workforce shortages and improve access to timely mental health and addiction services.

A Pathway for Psychology Graduates

Every year, hundreds of psychology graduates in New Zealand complete their undergraduate or postgraduate degrees but are unable to secure a place in the highly competitive clinical psychology training programme. The new Psychology Assistant role offers them a structured pathway into the mental health sector.

Working under the supervision of registered psychologists, assistants will provide frontline support while helping reduce vacancies in the workforce. According to Minister Doocey, the initiative represents “a common-sense move that will make a real difference”, both for the mental health workforce and for the New Zealanders relying on these services.

Strengthening the Workforce Plan

The new role builds on the Government’s Mental Health and Addiction Workforce Plan, the first of its kind in New Zealand. The plan identified critical workforce gaps, particularly within psychology, where demand for services far outpaces the number of qualified practitioners.

Since its release, the Government has:

Expanded places in the clinical psychology training programme.

Funded more clinical internships to give graduates hands-on experience.

Introduced the new Psychology Assistant role, creating an entry point for those who want to build a long-term career in mental health.

Collaboration Across Institutions

Minister Doocey acknowledged the Psychologists Board for its careful and considered approach in approving the new role. He also thanked Canterbury University and Auckland University of Technology (AUT) for their work in developing the training and qualifications that will prepare Psychology Assistants for their responsibilities.

“It will offer a new pathway that did not exist before for psychology students to go on to build careers in mental health and addiction,” Doocey said.

Better Access, Faster Support

The Government has set reducing wait times and increasing workforce numbers as top priorities. According to recent data, the frontline Health NZ mental health workforce has grown by around 10% since the current Government came to power, and over 80% of people are being seen within three weeks for specialist services.

Minister Doocey emphasized that when someone reaches out for help, workforce shortages should never be a barrier:

“Whether it’s you, your child, a friend, or a family member, reaching out for support, this Government is committed to ensuring help is there when it’s needed.”

Looking Ahead

The introduction of Psychology Assistants represents not just a stopgap measure but a strategic workforce reform that aims to sustain and expand mental health services for the long term. By widening the pipeline into psychology, the Government hopes to ease the pressure on overworked clinicians, reduce service gaps, and ensure that people seeking help receive timely, high-quality support.

Stakeholders across the sector see this as a win-win solution—one that provides career opportunities for young graduates while addressing urgent community needs. The Government has signaled that this initiative is part of its broader effort to “turn the corner” on mental health services, laying the foundation for a stronger, more resilient system.