Himalayan Innovations: Dr. Radha's Breakthrough in Plant-based Health Products

Dr. Radha, an assistant professor at Shoolini University's School of Biological and Environmental Sciences, has achieved a significant breakthrough with four new patents. Her work, focused on Himalayan medicinal plants, aims to bring traditional knowledge into the realm of recognized, scientifically backed healthcare solutions.

Among the patents is a nutrient-enriched jam made from Bombax ceiba flowers and apple pulp, which is rich in dietary fiber, phenols, and flavonoids. This innovative product capitalizes on the flower's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties without using artificial preservatives or colors.

Dr. Radha's other patents include a drink made from Bombax ceiba flower extract and two eco-friendly extraction methods for medicinal plants. These efforts not only address pressing health issues like antimicrobial resistance but also aim to preserve indigenous knowledge and support the livelihoods of Himalayan communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)