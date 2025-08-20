Left Menu

Himalayan Innovations: Dr. Radha's Breakthrough in Plant-based Health Products

Dr. Radha of Shoolini University has filed four patents for plant-based health products and eco-friendly extraction methods. Utilizing Himalayan medicinal plants, her research bridges traditional knowledge with scientific validation, offering innovative nutritional and antimicrobial solutions while supporting the livelihoods of local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:22 IST
Himalayan Innovations: Dr. Radha's Breakthrough in Plant-based Health Products
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Radha, an assistant professor at Shoolini University's School of Biological and Environmental Sciences, has achieved a significant breakthrough with four new patents. Her work, focused on Himalayan medicinal plants, aims to bring traditional knowledge into the realm of recognized, scientifically backed healthcare solutions.

Among the patents is a nutrient-enriched jam made from Bombax ceiba flowers and apple pulp, which is rich in dietary fiber, phenols, and flavonoids. This innovative product capitalizes on the flower's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties without using artificial preservatives or colors.

Dr. Radha's other patents include a drink made from Bombax ceiba flower extract and two eco-friendly extraction methods for medicinal plants. These efforts not only address pressing health issues like antimicrobial resistance but also aim to preserve indigenous knowledge and support the livelihoods of Himalayan communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025