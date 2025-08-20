Himalayan Innovations: Dr. Radha's Breakthrough in Plant-based Health Products
Dr. Radha of Shoolini University has filed four patents for plant-based health products and eco-friendly extraction methods. Utilizing Himalayan medicinal plants, her research bridges traditional knowledge with scientific validation, offering innovative nutritional and antimicrobial solutions while supporting the livelihoods of local communities.
Dr. Radha, an assistant professor at Shoolini University's School of Biological and Environmental Sciences, has achieved a significant breakthrough with four new patents. Her work, focused on Himalayan medicinal plants, aims to bring traditional knowledge into the realm of recognized, scientifically backed healthcare solutions.
Among the patents is a nutrient-enriched jam made from Bombax ceiba flowers and apple pulp, which is rich in dietary fiber, phenols, and flavonoids. This innovative product capitalizes on the flower's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties without using artificial preservatives or colors.
Dr. Radha's other patents include a drink made from Bombax ceiba flower extract and two eco-friendly extraction methods for medicinal plants. These efforts not only address pressing health issues like antimicrobial resistance but also aim to preserve indigenous knowledge and support the livelihoods of Himalayan communities.
