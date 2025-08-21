Kenya, AMEK Partner to Boost Biomedical Engineering and Health Technology

The Ministry of Health has announced a strategic collaboration with the Association of Medical Engineering of Kenya (AMEK) aimed at strengthening biomedical engineering and improving the management of health technologies across the country.

On Thursday, the Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga, held consultations with AMEK leadership, including Secretary General Hesbon Obaigwa and Chairman Symon Mbakah.

Key Areas of Collaboration

The discussions focused on several priority areas critical to ensuring that Kenya’s health facilities are equipped with safe, reliable, and sustainable medical devices and equipment:

Revision and Relaunch of the Medical Devices Policy The current framework guiding medical equipment use and oversight will be reviewed and updated to reflect global best practices, with a view to relaunching a more robust and future-oriented policy. Regulatory Framework for Biomedical Engineers The Ministry and AMEK agreed to explore establishing a professional regulatory framework that recognizes biomedical engineers as a key health workforce category, setting standards for training, certification, and practice. Strengthening the National Equipment Support Programme (NESP) Efforts will be made to improve NESP’s efficiency by enhancing equipment maintenance, supply chains, and accountability measures across hospitals. County-Level Technical Support With many facilities in counties struggling with under-maintained or non-functional equipment, the partnership will prioritise strengthening county-level technical support and building a workforce pipeline.

Repositioning Biomedical Engineering

Dr. Oluga highlighted the Ministry’s plan to reposition the Biomedical Engineering Department under the Health Products and Technologies Division, a structural shift aimed at elevating the department’s visibility and authority within the healthcare system.

He also acknowledged the workforce gaps created by the retirement of experienced biomedical engineers and committed to replacing and expanding the workforce to ensure continuity of services.

AMEK’s Role

The Association of Medical Engineering of Kenya (AMEK), the professional body representing biomedical engineers, technicians, and technologists, has long advocated for stronger recognition of the sector. AMEK welcomed the partnership, saying it would improve coordination between policymakers, engineers, and frontline health workers, ensuring that investments in medical devices translate into improved patient care and health outcomes.

Towards Sustainable Healthcare Systems

The collaboration marks a critical step forward in addressing long-standing challenges in Kenya’s health technology management, including frequent equipment breakdowns, lack of technical expertise in rural facilities, and limited financing for equipment maintenance.

By aligning policy, regulation, and workforce development, the Ministry and AMEK aim to create a system where medical equipment is not only procured but also maintained, used efficiently, and integrated into Kenya’s broader Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.

“This partnership will ensure quality, reliable, and sustainable medical equipment services across Kenya’s health facilities,” Dr. Oluga said, noting that biomedical engineering is a backbone of modern healthcare.

The initiative reflects Kenya’s broader commitment to health sector reform, innovation, and strengthening resilience, especially in the face of rising demand for healthcare services.