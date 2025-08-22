Supreme Court's Stray Dog Directive Sparks Nationwide Policy Overhaul in India

India's Supreme Court has revised its decision concerning the treatment of stray dogs in Delhi and nearby areas, opting instead for their release following processes of sterilization and immunization. This comes after heated protests from animal rights advocates and criticisms regarding the practicality of the initial order to move strays to shelters.

The ruling, made public on Friday, ensures that only dogs demonstrating aggressive tendencies or signs of rabies will be kept in check, altering the initial approach due to mounting backlash over handling and infrastructure inadequacies. This measure is part of a broader plan to develop a uniform policy for managing strays nationwide.

With an estimated 52.5 million stray dogs across India, and a staggering 430,000 dog bite incidents reported in January alone, the issue resonates deeply. Efforts to control public feeding of strays are being formalized with designated zones being devised as part of the comprehensive approach to address this multifaceted challenge.

