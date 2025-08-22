Germany's Economic Contraction: A Closer Look

The German economy faced a setback, contracting by 0.3% in the second quarter of 2025, according to revised figures from the statistics office. The industrial sector was a significant underperformer, eclipsing the initial estimate of a 0.1% shrinkage.

Household consumption showed a modest gain of 0.1% following updated data on services, notably the monthly statistics for accommodation and food services for June. Meanwhile, the statistics office reported that government spending rose by 0.8% compared to the previous quarter.

Investment took a hit with a 1.4% decline, emphasizing the economic challenges. Additionally, foreign trade made no positive headway, with total exports of goods and services dipping by 0.1% between quarters.

