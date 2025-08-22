Left Menu

Germany's Economic Contraction: A Closer Look

Germany's economy shrank by 0.3% in Q2 2025, as revised official data shows. Industrial production and household consumption performed poorly, while investment fell by 1.4%. Government spending increased by 0.8%, but foreign trade did not contribute positively.

22-08-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The German economy faced a setback, contracting by 0.3% in the second quarter of 2025, according to revised figures from the statistics office. The industrial sector was a significant underperformer, eclipsing the initial estimate of a 0.1% shrinkage.

Household consumption showed a modest gain of 0.1% following updated data on services, notably the monthly statistics for accommodation and food services for June. Meanwhile, the statistics office reported that government spending rose by 0.8% compared to the previous quarter.

Investment took a hit with a 1.4% decline, emphasizing the economic challenges. Additionally, foreign trade made no positive headway, with total exports of goods and services dipping by 0.1% between quarters.

