Duracell's Safety-First Lithium Coin Batteries Launched in India

Duracell, the globally recognized battery manufacturer, has launched a revolutionary range of lithium coin batteries in India, prioritizing child safety alongside performance. Available in sizes CR2025, CR2016, and CR2032, these batteries feature a non-toxic bitter coating and tamper-proof packaging designed to prevent accidental ingestion by children.

Accidental battery ingestion poses serious health risks to children, often requiring immediate medical attention. Duracell's innovative child-resistant features, like the bitter coating and double blister packaging, aim to significantly reduce such incidents, setting a new benchmark in the battery industry for safety standards.

With this launch, Duracell is spearheading a safety-first movement in India's battery market, encouraging parents to be vigilant and informed. The new batteries are exclusive to Amazon India and reflect Duracell's commitment to both innovation and consumer safety, supported by collaboration with the European Academy of Paediatrics.

