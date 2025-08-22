Fake Doctor's Clinic Exposed in Indore: Tragedy Spurs Investigation

A year after the death of 41-year-old Shyam Palwar from a high fever in Indore, authorities have lodged a case against alleged fake allopathy doctor Pradeep Patel, according to health department officials.

Dr. Madhav Prasad Hasani, Chief Medical and Health Officer, stated that Aarti Palwar, the deceased's wife, complained during a 'Jan Sunwai' forum that her husband died on May 22, 2024, after treatment by Patel.

The ensuing investigation revealed Patel's clinic in the Hawa Bungalow area was unregistered and lacked proper allopathic certification. Legal action under medical council acts has been initiated against Patel, who holds degrees in pharmacy and electro-homeopathy.

