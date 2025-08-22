Gaza on Brink: Starvation and Malnutrition Reach Critical Levels

The struggle against starvation in Gaza is intensifying as critically low supplies of fortified milk and specialized nutritional pastes exacerbate food shortages. Aid agencies, malnutrition experts, and the United Nations describe a dire situation, with a new report on the crisis expected soon. The interim statement from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) already suggested a famine scenario in Gaza.

Despite some aid easing recently, insufficient and chaotic distribution is leaving many vulnerable groups at risk, according to hunger experts. Verified figures show a sharp increase in malnutrition-related deaths, particularly among children. The ongoing crisis is being dubbed a "humanitarian catastrophe" by top aid officials. Conflicting reports surround the causes and extent of malnutrition, with Israel disputing the statistics provided by Gaza's government.

Medical facilities in Gaza are struggling to provide for the most severely malnourished children due to a shortage of therapeutic supplies. Aid blockades have tightened, and distribution remains chaotic and inefficient, leading to a preventable nutrition emergency. Agricultural sources in Gaza have diminished due to conflict, resulting in an almost complete reliance on imports, which are insufficiently meeting the population's needs.

