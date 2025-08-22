Apollo Hospitals Promoter Sells Stake to Slash Debt
Apollo Hospitals' promoter group, led by Managing Director Suneeta Reddy, sold a 1.3% stake worth Rs 1,489 crore. The proceeds aim to reduce the group's debt. Consequently, promoter group holdings and pledged shares in Apollo Hospitals will decline, fulfilling a commitment to investors, with no further stake selling planned.
Apollo Hospitals announced on Friday that its promoter group, led by Managing Director Suneeta Reddy, has sold a 1.3% stake in the company for Rs 1,489 crore.
The sale, involving 18,97,239 shares, was conducted through a block deal on the stock exchanges at Rs 7,850 per share, according to a company statement. The move aims to reduce the promoter group's outstanding debt.
Following the transaction, the promoter group's holdings in Apollo Hospitals will drop from 29.3% to 28%, with pledged holdings also decreasing from 13.1% to 2%. The sale addresses a previous commitment to investors, with no further stake reduction planned.
