Gaza's Dire Hunger Crisis: A Deepening Humanitarian Catastrophe

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached alarming levels, as critically low supplies of fortified milk and nutritious pastes push the population deeper into malnutrition and starvation. Aid agencies, the United Nations, and nutrition experts highlight the gravity of the situation.

Despite Israel's partial easing of aid barriers, the volume remains insufficient, failing to meet the needs of over 2 million residents. Many children suffer severe malnutrition, with dozens of fatalities recorded. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification confirms famine in parts of Gaza, with urgent calls for expanded aid efforts.

Health experts warn that without swift and substantial intervention, children's lives hang in the balance. The crisis highlights the need for immediate large-scale aid free from political restrictions to prevent a widespread nutrition emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)