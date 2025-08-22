Empathy in Motion: Experiencing Life with Multiple Sclerosis

The Multiple Sclerosis Society of India (MSSI) launched a significant public health awareness initiative to expose the hidden struggles faced by individuals living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). The 'Walk In My Shoes' campaign was set up at Brookfield Ecospace Park, Bengaluru from August 20-22.

This initiative featured a simulation zone, offering visitors an experiential education about MS symptoms like loss of balance, motor impairment, blurry vision, and loss of sensitivity. These symptoms often emerge between the ages of 20 and 40, deeply impacting individuals during a critical phase of life development.

MSSI's Arun Mohan highlights the challenges in the MS ecosystem, such as lack of data and insufficient treatment options. Experts like Dr. Pramod Krishnan underscore the shift from a generic treatment model to personalized approaches. Partnering with Roche Pharma, MSSI aims to foster empathy and enhance MS awareness across India, with similar simulation zones set up in Mumbai and New Delhi.

