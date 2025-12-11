Left Menu

Expanding Aid: Supreme Court Pushes for Inclusion of Acid Attack Victims in Disability Laws

The Supreme Court urges amending the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act to include acid attack victims as 'disabled', enabling them to access necessary welfare. The move stems from a PIL by acid attack survivor Shaheen Malik. The government is considering these changes, with improving compensation also under discussion.

Updated: 11-12-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:46 IST
Expanding Aid: Supreme Court Pushes for Inclusion of Acid Attack Victims in Disability Laws
Supreme Court
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has called on the Indian government to consider amending the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act to classify those suffering severe internal injuries from forced acid ingestion as 'disabled'. This comes in response to a Public Interest Litigation filed by acid attack survivor Shaheen Malik, seeking justice and aid for such victims.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, made all states and Union Territories parties to the case and highlighted the need for an explanation addition within the Act. As trials in acid attack cases languish, the bench criticized the slow legal process, describing delayed trials as a 'national shame' and advocating for special courts to expedite these cases.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, expressed the government's willingness to consider the proposed amendments. Additionally, the Supreme Court has underscored the need to enhance compensation for victims and address the challenges posed by defendants unable to pay due to financial hardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

